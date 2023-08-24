Did Britney Spears throw shade at Madonna amidst tour invite by posting her ex Ahlamalik?

Amid all the divorce drama that surrounds Britney Spears, the singer is attracting more headlines because of her Instagram posts. Not only is the songstress posting multiple videos and photos in a day, but she seems to be stepping into controversial territories. This time around, the matter has more to do with Madonna than her husband, Sam Asghari. Her latest post was she made was about Madonna's ex Ahlamalik Williams. Here is everything to know about the matter.

Britney Spears' latest post

This week, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a dancing video of Ahlamalik Williams. As usual, the comment section of the video was turned off. Thus, it is difficult to find out what the fans think about the post. However, it should be noted that the comment section was turned on at the initial few hours of the post. And the box was filled with messages of love for the singer. It was evident that fans did not want the singer to be bullied anymore.

Britney closed the post with the caption "Repost because HMMMMM I likey !!! 📷: @ahla_malik." Posting about someone's talent is not something that raises as many eyeballs usually. What was interesting here was that the news of Madonna willing to go on tour with Britney had just come out.

And with Britney posting a video of her ex-boyfriend right after the news, the fans cannot help but think that she is somehow throwing shade at the singer. The songstress has been in the limelight for many wrong reasons in the past as well. Thus, it is not difficult for them to believe a theory like this.

What did Madonna say about the concert?

This week, the news came out that Madonna seeks to reunite with Britney Spears on her Celebration Tour, with a desire to mark the 20th anniversary of their hit collaboration, Me Against The Music. The tour commences on October 14th, starting at London's O2 Arena. Both stars share a history, including the memorable MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2003 where Madonna kissed Britney and Christina Aguilera.

Despite health setbacks for Madonna and Britney's divorce, their potential stage reunion holds historical significance. Madonna's recent recovery from a bacterial infection and Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari add emotional depth to the anticipated reunion.

