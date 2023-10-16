Did brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas push Joe Jonas to file for divorce from Sophie Turner? Here’s what we know

On September 5, Joe filed for divorce, citing marriage as "irretrievably broken." Although the news came as a shock to a lot of people, according to an insider, Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, had been facing marital issues for nearly a year. They had been married for 4 years when they filed for divorce. They initially for married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas and then had a lavish wedding ceremony in France later that year.

Nick and Kevin Jonas' role in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

According to intouchweekly, Joe's decision to end the marriage was influenced by his brothers, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35. The insider said, “Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted. So his brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention.”

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's troubled marriage

According to a source, there had been trouble in their marriage, especially since the birth of their second child in 2022. The source said, “Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals. Joe and Sophie hoped they’d find their footing and resolve the issues, but it became too much,” added the source. “The truth is, neither of them has been happy for some time and they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

