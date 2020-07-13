Did brutal bullying over Naya Rivera's disappearance make Glee alum Lea Michele delete her Twitter account?

Former Glee star Lea Michele deleted her Twitter this weekend. Fans believe the Scream Queens star had to take this decision due to the comments she received post Naya Rivera’s disappearance.

Lea Michele is taking a step back from social media. The Glee and Scream Queens alum deactivated her Twitter on Saturday and didn't say a word. While her Instagram account is still up and running, fans believe she left Twitter due to allegedly being bullied over Naya Rivera's disappearance. "Lea Michele deactivated because people were commenting on her posts 'it should've been you instead of Naya' y'all are f--king sick," one fan defended Lea on Twitter. Another person expressed, "Lea Michele has deactivated her twitter due to being trolled about Naya Rivera. Has she behaved badly in the past? Yes. She's owned it and is trying to be better. She's also pregnant. Is it her fault that Naya's missing? No. I'm sure she's as upset as the rest of the Glee cast."

Following Lea's Twitter deactivation, Amber Riley spoke up. While she didn't specifically name anyone in her tweet, the Glee fandom believed Amber was posting in reference to Lea. "Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family," Amber wrote on Sunday. "No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now."

On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed that Naya was missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat she rented during their Lake Piru outing. As of now, the 33-year-old actress is presumed dead. Law enforcement believes it was a possible drowning accident. "We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now," Capt. Eric Buschow said during the press conference on Friday. The search for Naya has continued, with police explaining they're using "many resources" to find her.

Some of Naya's former Glee co-star's have spoken about her disappearance, including Heather Morris, Demi Lovato, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet and many others. At this time, Lea hasn't publicly commented regarding Naya, which may have also been one of the reasons why she was allegedly harassed on Twitter.

While Lea and Naya have had a rocky history, they appeared to be on good terms back in April. After showing off her growing baby bump, Naya commented on Lea's post, "Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy."

