Did BTS member Jimin have a cameo in Suga's Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer MV? ARMY DECODES

As ARMY gears up for the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, we got a small teaser courtesy of BTS member Suga in the Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer MV. However, ARMY feels that Jimin had a sly cameo in the music video as well. Read below for more details.

BTS is currently making ARMY go crazy in the best of ways by making 2020 a memorable year! Very recently, the K-pop band announced their next album post Persona, aptly titled Map of the Soul: 7. While we have to wait till February 21 for the album to release, the pre-sales for 7 has already begun. Giving us a tease with what to expect from the Bangtan Boys, a comeback trailer featuring Suga dropped. Titled Interlude: Shadow, the MV has already garnered an impressive 36 million views and counting.

However, ARMY is currently on a 'decoding the MV' spree and noticed a peculiar hand that many believe to be Jimin's. That's right! ARMY is convinced that ChimChim's precious tiny hands made a cameo in Interlude: Shadow MV and that his face was covered by a black hoodie. If this were indeed true, it wouldn't be the first time that a BTS member has had a cryptic cameo in another member's solo music videos. For example, V played J-Hope's body double in Daydream MV as well his RM's body double in Persona Comeback Trailer.

Check out ARMY pointing at what could be Jimin's hand in Interlude: Shadow MV below:

k accs pointed out that jimin was in shadow mv ...... the hand ..... look how similar pic.twitter.com/0jS3QVXixn — SJM (@sujimworld) January 10, 2020

Guys i heard that Jimin migth appeared on Suga's "Shadow" and i think i found Jimin!! I just think it's Jimin because of his HAND! #CONNECT_BTS pic.twitter.com/enTOd8KHlq — Eunica Doreen Hayag (@EunicaHayag) January 12, 2020

Okay but what if all them shadows supposed of Suga in the MV were actually the members playing out as his shadows？ or atleast some of the members. right from the start, there's 6 of them standing in each doors. Plus, that 1 hand looks like Jimin's... hmmm #SHADOWINTERLUDE pic.twitter.com/eKSeKFbF7G — Tae to My Jin JIN Jeanie (@Rxxxx_Jeanie) January 10, 2020

I think Jimin was in the video 2 bc I saw this hand with a tiny pinky finger, when the "shadows" want to grab him after he said 'pause' pic.twitter.com/ToK9B6tSES — Nicci The Kings are back (@AngrySugaIsBae) January 10, 2020

Some ARMYs suspect that this little hand is from Jimin, especially for his little finger .. Has he been supporting Suga-hyung on the recordings of “Interlude: Shadow”? @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/efQ8iV5jjf — nena (@Yoongi61_5) January 11, 2020

the entire tlist claiming jimin was one of the hooded men in shadow because of tiny hand so if it turns out he wasn't there and yall made me soft for no reason its on sight — letícia l shadow (@raplineIover) January 11, 2020

Do you think Jimin had a cameo in Interlude: Shadow MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, Suga and RM are helping ARMY have a collective meltdown as they took selfies in front of Map of the Soul: 7 Connect BTS plans and shared it on Twitter for the fandom to theorise and fuss over.

