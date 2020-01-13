Did BTS member Jimin have a cameo in Suga's Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer MV? ARMY DECODES

As ARMY gears up for the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, we got a small teaser courtesy of BTS member Suga in the Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer MV. However, ARMY feels that Jimin had a sly cameo in the music video as well. Read below for more details.
BTS is currently making ARMY go crazy in the best of ways by making 2020 a memorable year! Very recently, the K-pop band announced their next album post Persona, aptly titled Map of the Soul: 7. While we have to wait till February 21 for the album to release, the pre-sales for 7 has already begun. Giving us a tease with what to expect from the Bangtan Boys, a comeback trailer featuring Suga dropped. Titled Interlude: Shadow, the MV has already garnered an impressive 36 million views and counting.

However, ARMY is currently on a 'decoding the MV' spree and noticed a peculiar hand that many believe to be Jimin's. That's right! ARMY is convinced that ChimChim's precious tiny hands made a cameo in Interlude: Shadow MV and that his face was covered by a black hoodie. If this were indeed true, it wouldn't be the first time that a BTS member has had a cryptic cameo in another member's solo music videos. For example, V played J-Hope's body double in Daydream MV as well his RM's body double in Persona Comeback Trailer.

Check out ARMY pointing at what could be Jimin's hand in Interlude: Shadow MV below:

Do you think Jimin had a cameo in Interlude: Shadow MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, Suga and RM are helping ARMY have a collective meltdown as they took selfies in front of Map of the Soul: 7 Connect BTS plans and shared it on Twitter for the fandom to theorise and fuss over. 

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

