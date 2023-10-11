Did Caitlyn Jenner tell Kris Jenner about her 'gender issues' prior to their split? Former says it'll 'always be a subject of dispute'

Disclaimer: Caitlyn Jenner currently uses she/her pronouns. The only time this article uses he/him to refer to her is when mentioning another party’s [Kris Jenner] quote.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner [formerly known as Bruce], were married for 22 years. They raised and blended a beautiful family. The couple parted ways back in December 2014 after facing years of ups and downs. Amidst the separation, Caitlyn publicly announced her transition back in 2015. Although, reportedly, Kris wasn’t made aware of this decision beforehand and had to find out through the media. Here’s what happened.

ALSO READ: ‘We hit it off right at the beginning’: Caitlyn Jenner reveals it was ‘love at first sight’ with ex wife Kris Jenner; Details inside

Network execs’ involving Caitlyn’s transition in Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The former Olympic gold medalist and Kris Jenner split up before Caitlyn’s transition. As an astonishing revelation appeared, an insider told Page Six , “Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce, which had nothing to do at all with transitioning.” The source continued, “really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first.”

“It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs, Caitlyn not only partook in the documentary to defend her family, but to set the record straight that Kris really had no idea, other than what [Kris] discussed in the Vanity Fair," the source explained.

Kris confirmed a few months after her ex-husband revealed the transition that before they met, her estranged partner had briefly used gender affirmation hormones in the 1980s. “When I met Bruce, he told me that he had done hormones back in the early '80s. This was a conversation that took place in the early '90s. So, what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it," Kris stated in the July 2015 issue of Vanity Fair.

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir states otherwise

However, in the Olympian’s best-selling 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she explained that her then-wife knew about her identity struggles. The famous media personality also claimed that, "I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her…This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues.”

I Am Cait star continued, “She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn. I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married.” Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has moved on since her divorce from her former husband. She is now in a relationship with Corey Gamble and they have been together for quite a long.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Kimberly calculated, from the beginning,’ Caitlyn Jenner opened up about Kim Kardashian’s ‘calculated’ step to fame in the House of Kardashian