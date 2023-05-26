Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have Thursday night dinner together at latter’s NYC apartment?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are apparently spending a lot of time together in the wake of their patch-up rumors.

Hours after getting spotted together in the streets of NYC, Shawn and Camila were papped yet again on Thursday night, (May 25). This time around, the former lovebirds were seen meeting up for dinner at Shawn’s rented apartment in New York City.

Read on to know more.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello meet up for dinner

In the photos published by Just Jared, we can see the Senorita singers dressed up in casual and stylish outfits for the night. Camila Cabello, 26, was seen donning a black round-neck top with a leather jacket and a pair of light blue wide-legged denim pants. She left her hair in a messy bun and completed the look with a pair of heels, a brown shoulder bag and chokers.

On the other hand, Shawn Mendes, 24, opted for a light-blue jumper with matching denim pants and white shoes. The paparazzi clicked the on-again couple as they entered the apartment. Later that night, Camila was seen leaving Shawn’s apartment solo.

While neither of them have confirmed their relationship status yet, it looks like they are spending more and more time together after reuniting at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival, where they were seen kissing.

Camila Cabello’s new song about her reunion with Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023?

Last month, Camila took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for her upcoming song titled June Gloom. It also has the date April 12 mentioned. It should be noted that this is just a few days prior to her much-talked-about reunion with her ex-lover Shawn Mendes.

In the teaser, Camila can be heard singing, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.”

Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

The obvious Coachella reference has left fans too excited and they wonder what the song means about their relationship now.

