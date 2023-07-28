Did Cardi B and Offset stage their cheating feud to promote new single Jealousy? Here's what the former said

Hours after the release of Offset and Cardi B's collaborative single Jealousy, the star took to Twitter to clarify a few rumors about her marriage. It had been a month since the man and wife were seen arguing over cheating allegations. The public affair played out in the limelight and also went out of it soon after. This has led to a lot of fans believing that the entire drama was staged only to promote their upcoming release.



Cardi B rejects rumors of staging 'cheating' drama

It only took Cardi B a few minutes to bash out a fan who pointed out that her entire 'cheating' argument with her husband Offset was staged. As reported by People magazine, the songstress is in no mood of entertaining any of these rumors amidst a fantastic release.

Earlier this week, Offset's public accounts released the first teaser glimpse of his new single, Jealousy with his wife Cardi B. The teaser video featured Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman who had interviewed the pop star a month ago. The entire teaser was a callback to the series of events that had followed the 'cheating' drama.

The fans were quick enough to point out that the stars were clearly unaffected by the heat of the drama. Rightfully so, one user said, "We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that's exactly what it was. Lmfaoo." This is where Cardi B took the front foot to clarify the rumors. Replying to the man on Instagram, the star said, "It wasn't no STUNT."

Cardi B also dragged Tasha K into the matter stating that she made some 'ish' up and everyone was happy to believe it. In response to Tasha’s allegations, the UP singer said, “Exactly !!!THEY COOCHIE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

Later when the matter went to court, Cardi B won the lawsuit against Tasha, proving that her side of the story held the truth. Despite winning the case, Cardi’s recent post suggests that she has not moved on from the matter.

What went wrong between Cardi B and Offset?

Much like how Cardi took to her Instagram, her husband was keen on bashing her online, earlier in June. Well, the feud was undoubtedly the most talked-about event of the previous month. It all started when Offset posted an Instagram story stating, “My wife f—ed a N— on me gang yall n— know how I come”

But the Up singer chose to respond on Twitter by singing a part of Keyshia Cole’s song I Should Have Cheated. She reacted to the cheating allegations made by Offset and said, "First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of Offset, adding, "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---."

Meanwhile, the verbal spat continued in long threads only for the couple to be spotted in Paris weeks later. They even put up a united front to celebrate the birthday of their daughter Kulture.

Speaking about Cardi B and Offset’s new album Jealousy, it is now out on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

