Did Cardi B cheat on her husband Offset? The Up rapper sets the record straight

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has always been tumultuous, from infidelity rumors to cheating allegations. The couple legally married each other on September 20, 2017 in Atlanta and share two children.

In his recent now-deleted Instagram story Offset accused that her wife Cardi B of cheating on him. On Monday, Offset wrote on his Instagram story, “My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come.” The Up rapper sets the record straight of her husband's claims. Here is what she has to say.

Cardi B slams Offset

Cardi B sets the record straight of Offset cheating allegations on the Twitter Space conversations. The rapper started by singing the first verse of ‘I Should Have Cheated’ by Keyshia Cole.

The mother of two said it is easy to blame everything on her because he is spiraling. She continued that she cannot just sleep with anyone whether a regular guy or someone from the industry as they are going to tell everyone.

Addressing Offset, Cardi B said, “Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can't be serious. Going crazy over a f***ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna mother***ing say.” The Up rapper added, “Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can't be serious. Don't play, mother***er. Got me looking f***ing crazy and s*** for no reason. Anyways, I'm out. Y'all know what it is.”

Cardi B and Offset’s rep are yet to comment on this situation.

Cardi B spoke about getting divorced from Offset

Cardi B recently also spoke about getting divorced from her husband. The rapper recently admitted that she would not be hesitant to find a replacement for her husband, if he were to make a mess of things. She also said that if she gets divorced, it won’t take her long to be “cuffed again”.

