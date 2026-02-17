Did Cardi B Confirm Split From Stefon Diggs? Rapper Responds Post Super Bowl LX Breakup Rumors

Is Cardi B back on the market? It seems that the American rapper has split from her baby daddy after all. The rumors of her breakup with NFL player Stefon Diggs have been rampant ever since the two unfollowed each other post Super Bowl LX. Now, during a new appearance, the WAP hitmaker seemingly confirmed that they have ended their relationship.

Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs breakup rumors

Taking to the stage for her Little Miss Drama Tour’s Los Angeles stop on Sunday night, the rapper reacted to the ongoing tensions surrounding her and fellow rapper BIA. She was precise and to the point while responding to the same, saying, “Just because I ain’t f–king with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy.” Her comments have essentially confirmed that she and Stefon Diggs, the father of her fourth child, a son, are no longer dating.

This rant comes amid the two unfollowing each other during Super Bowl LX, where the sportsman’s team New England Patriots, lost against the Seattle Seahawks with a score of 29-13. The murmurs of their supposed breakup have been rampant on the internet since. Meanwhile, the rapper was spotted exiting the Levi’s stadium right after featuring in the Halftime Show headlined by Bad Bunny, where she performed and went back without waiting for the game to finish.

The 33-year-old was previously asked about any words of support for her then-beau ahead of the Super Bowl game, and only managed to mutter a simple ‘Good luck’, then walked away. The beef between Cardi B and BIA has been going on for a while, with the former claiming that the latter dissed her children, while the latter accuses her of copying.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs share a son whose name has not yet been revealed. They have kids with other partners, including her children Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, who she welcomed with Offset, and his five children from different relationships.

