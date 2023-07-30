Did Cardi B hit concert-goer with a microphone mid-performance? Here's everything to know

Cardi B has been going viral after a recent video shows the rapper hitting a concert-goer with her microphone. This viral video has yet again sparked a discussion around the new trend of fans throwing objects at their artists while they perform on the stage. Here’s everything to know about the same.

Cardi B hits concert-goer

One thing is clear! Cardi B is not the one to sit back and smile politely if fans misbehave. She believes in getting even. And that is what happened at her recent concert.

Over the weekend, Cardi B performed a small stint at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when this incident happened. In the middle of a WAP rapper's performance, a concert-goer threw his drink at Cardi B which left the latter fuming. Without a moment of hesitation, the rapper threw her microphone at the unsuspecting concert-goer. Even after this incident, she continued to complete her performance.

A video of this incident has been going viral and fans quickly came to the support of their favorite artist. One user wrote, “She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” Another USER TWEETED, “This trend of attending female artists’ sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK”

Later, Cardi B herself posted a video of her reaction to the concert-goer splashing drink on her. She wrote, “Water and gas included… literally.” This is not the first time that Cardi B has used her microphone to give a cutting response to rude fans. During Wireless Festival in 2022, Cardi B reportedly hit a fan with a microphone multiple times.

This is not the first time that a fan threw something on their favorite artist while they were performing. Last month, during the Los Angeles concert Ava Max got injured on stage as a male fan suddenly slapped her on the face out of nowhere. Though the Kings and Queens singer remained calm after the incident, she took to her Twitter to express her anger over the incident. Prior to that, Bebe Rexha was hit by a fan’s phone intentionally during her concert in NYC.

ALSO READ: Will Cardi B and Offset work on their differences after cheating accusation? DEETS here