Did CBS lose over $20 Million producing The Late Late Show With James Corden? Here’s everything to know

The Late Late Show With James Corden, the famous CBS talk show aired its final episode on April 30, Sunday, after a glorious 28-year-long run. The broadcasting network's decision to pull the plug on The Late Late Show came as a big shock to its loyal fans. Lately, were many speculations about the reason behind the show getting discontinued. However, the latest reports by Los Angeles Magazine suggest that The Late Late Show With James Corden went off-air owing to its declining profitability.

CBS lost over $20 Million producing The Late Late Show

According to the reports published by LA Magazine, CBS faced a massive loss of over $20 Million, producing The Late Late Show With James Corden, last year. The latest updates suggest that the famous show, which is hosted by James Corden since 2015, cost $60 million to $65 million a year to produce. But, it made less than $45 million, to the much disappointment of the makers. "It was simply not sustainable. CBS could not afford him anymore," revealed an anonymous executive of CBS in his chat with the Los Angeles Magazine.

James Corden's exit from the show

With the latest reports published by LA Magazine, it has been confirmed that host James Corden's exit is not the only reason the CBS' decision to pull the plug on The Late Late Show. For the unversed, the celebrated host announced his exit from the popular show in April 2022. But at that time, it was still unclear whether the show will continue on air with a new host.

Even if James Corden had wanted to continue as the host, he would have faced a pay cut worth multimillion dollars, or strict reductions on his staff members, or both, owing to the losses faced by The Late Late Show. According to two undisclosed executives who worked with him closely, this is a major reason why the host decided to quit the show and decided to move back home to England.

