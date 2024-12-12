Did Chad Michael Murray Once Consider Quitting Acting? Actor Says, 'I Just...'

Chad Michael Murray falls in the category of people who saw huge success at the beginning of their career and at a very young age. Some of his early experiences led him to consider leaving this industry.

During a chat with the Interview magazine, Murray revealed that after he found his success in the CW’s One Tree Hill show, he had to take some time to “reassess” his priorities.

He talked about the not-so-common experiences and the pressure he had to go through during his early days in the industry. He told the outlet, “There was a moment where I was quitting. I was done. I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Murray shared that he experienced this right after he left the CW show, and it was not because of the fandom. He explained that it was because “when you’re 18 to 25, these formidable years where you’re really cutting your teeth on life experiences and your brain isn’t fully developed, you make mistakes.”

The actor shared that grown-up mess up as well. He said that it is difficult for him to look past those moments when one is not an adult enough to comprehend the scenarios that they are in.

He also talked about his fandom. he shared an instance, where a fan of the actor asked him to give an autograph on her breasts, which she got permanently tattooed a few hours later. He shared that it was on her body “forever.”

A Cinderella Story star told the outlet about being scrutinized by the media, which was hard for him as he said that a lot of eyeballs were on him. He added, "And you go to the grocery store and someone points at you, 'Oh, that’s the guy that’s on the tabloid, or that’s the guy that did this.'"

Murray shared that even if they are not discussing the individual, sometimes one’s head goes to “negative places,” which he admitted to having experienced. He expressed, "And so I just made a big pivot at that point in my life and said, 'You know what? This is not what I want.’”

