Did Chance The Rapper cheat on his wife during his Jamaica Carnival birthday celebrations? Fans think so

Chance The Rapper is currently making headlines after he celebrated his birthday at Jamaica Carnival. After several videos of the Chicago rapper surfaced online, fans have been questioning him if everything is fine at home with his wife Kirsten Corley-Bennett. The rapper who celebrated his 30th birthday was seen dancing with the island dancers and fans found it inappropriate.

How did Chance The Rapper celebrated his birthday?

Over the weekend, Chance to Jamaica to celebrate his birthday and to attend the annual carnival. In the videos, the artist was dancing behind Trinidadian model and influencer Mela Mizz. In one of the videos, he was captured slapping the dancer’s bootie playfully a couple of times. While Chance had a blast on his birthday this year but netizens found it offending and called him out online for cheating his wife. Some even questioned him whether his actions were in contrast with his Christian beliefs.

Check out the video here

Fans reaction

As soon as the video of Chance’s birthday celebrations surfaced online, netizens started reacting to it. A user commented, ‘Hold up didnt he mess his career up with his i love my wife raps now this???’, while another one wrote, ‘Never trust him again always thought he was Shystie’ and a third one commented, ‘Isn’t he married and Christian?’ Moreover, a user even objected to the dancer’s outfit and wrote, ‘And she’s almost nude no??’

ALSO READ: Chance the Rapper supports Megan Thee Stallion post shooting incident: Hope she gets justice