Did Charlotte Lawrence Take Her Father Bill Lawrence's Help To Land Role In Bad Monkey Series? Here's What Singer Said

After years of working as a model, singer, and songwriter, Charlotte Lawrence is finally making her TV debut in Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey, and she’s thrilled to have overcome her initial reluctance to act.

In the show, which is based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, Charlotte plays Caitlin Stripling, a rebellious former model and recovering addict who believes her stepmother killed her father.

Charlotte’s dad, Bill Lawrence, is a well-known TV creator behind shows like Scrubs and Ted Lasso. However, Charlotte didn’t rely on her dad to get the role. In a recent interview with Decider, Lawrence shared that she auditioned for Bad Monkey alone, without telling him.

Lawerance expressed in the interview with the outlet that she is aware of the privilege of being Bill Lawrence’s daughter, but she’s determined to "work really hard" and prove herself as an actor. She shared that from a young age, her family emphasized the importance of supporting each other's passions, as long as they showed dedication and hard work.

She explained that music was always her first love, and she enjoyed performing in musical theater and plays while growing up. However, as a teenager, she developed a strong resistance to acting, feeling determined to carve her own path, separate from her parents' careers.

Speaking about her interest in acting, the Jokes On You singer told Decider, "I did musical theater and plays and stuff growing up, but I feel like as a teenager I had a huge egotistical aversion to acting." However, she admitted that "the second I gave it a shot and opened my mind up, I immediately fell in love with acting.”

Before Bad Monkey, Charlotte took acting classes and worked with a coach to develop her skills. She’s grateful for the opportunity and acknowledges that she has a lot to learn.

In Bad Monkey, Charlotte got to work alongside talented actors like Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, and Vince Vaughn. She describes it as a “pinch me” moment, especially since Vince Vaughn has been her favorite comedic actor since she was a kid.

Charlotte Lawrence is represented by IMG Models and has been featured in magazines like Teen Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. In March 2018, she collaborated with Kaskade on the single Cold as Stone. A few months later, in June 2018, she released her debut EP, Young. In January 2021, Lawrence announced her second EP, Charlotte, which was released on March 5, 2021.

Playing Caitlin was a dream for Charlotte, as she loved the character’s complexity and fiery personality. Lawerance told the outlet, “I think that Caitlin’s been through a lot and had a really tough childhood and a tough time in the modeling world and is a very big extremist — from drugs to Christianity to all the sorts — and I think the most fun for me was adding depth to this girl and kind of creating a backstory for her.”

The role also allowed her to cover Tom Petty’s Wildflowers for the soundtrack, making the experience even more special. Charlotte is eager to continue acting and explore different genres. She hopes Bad Monkey is just the beginning of her on-screen career.

New episodes of Bad Monkey premiere on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

