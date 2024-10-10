Did Chase Stokes Audition For Stranger Things? Find Out What Actor Has To Say Over Facing Same Executive Producers On Outer Banks Sets

Chase Stokes, who is set to don the suit of John B yet again in the fourth season of Outer Banks, opened up about facing the executive producers of Stranger Things, who rejected the actor from being a part of the sci-fi series.

In a candid conversation with the host on Podcrushed, the actor revealed that while he got a callback after the first audition, it was a surprise for him to walk in for the second time as the creators and the banner of Stranger Things were present on the panel.

During his appearance on the latest episode of the Podcast, the actor shared the incident in detail. He said, "I walked in, did the audition [for Outer Banks] the first day, and they're like, 'great, cool.’”

Stokes further added, "I show up the next day, and Jonas Pate, who's the creator and directs the majority of our show, comes in and goes, 'Hey, surprise!' I'm like, 'What?' It's like, 'Surprise, they're all here in the conference room. I didn't want you to over-prepare, because I think if you were to do that, you would be too in your head.'"

As the Netflix series star steps into the room, he sees the familiar faces, thinking to himself that he is never going to get through with the auditions of Outer Banks. Stokes further claimed to be sure about failing the audition and asked the producers to provide him with some time.

After sobbing and giving up, Pate Jonas came to give the actor a second chance. The actor recalled, "Jonas came out, and by the grace of whatever higher power you wanna believe in, he just looked at me.”

He continued, "And when he saw me, he said, 'I want to work with that kid. I do not know what is going on right now, but whatever version of you that this is. So if you can bring any bit of what you're doing right now into that room,' he goes, 'I'm going to fight for you.'"

Meanwhile, Stokes shared that he auditioned for the part of Steve Harrington; however, Joe Keery landed the part.

As for season 4 of Outer Banks, John B will return with his friends for new adventures, maps and tattoos, while also finding solutions to not going broke. Outer Banks season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix from October 10.

