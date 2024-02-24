Did Chelsea Blackwell Apologize To Megan Fox Over Viral Comparison Comments? Love Is Blind Star Reveals

In the captivating series, Love Is Blind, participants embark on a unique journey to find love, breaking free from the constraints of appearances. Through intimate conversations in isolated pods, they build connections solely based on personality and emotional compatibility. As relationships progress, the series explores the complexities of love, exposing vulnerabilities and testing the strength of bonds formed. With each episode, viewers are drawn into a whirlwind of emotions, rooting for couples as they navigate challenges and confront societal expectations. However, recently, the show’s contestant Chelsea Blackwell faced backlash for comparing herself to A-list star Megan Fox.

Chelsea Blackwell apologizes to Megan Fox

After going through online criticism, Love Is Blind Season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell has recently spoken up about her apologizing to Megan Fox after she compared herself to the star in the pods. While conversing in the pods, Blackwell told Jimmy Presnell that she had often been compared to Jennifer Body’s alum Megan Fox. She further confessed that she didn’t personally see it and cautioned Presnell against getting too excited on the show. However, she has since revealed on social media the hurtful comments she received, admitting that people have been "so mean."

Her comments garnered significant attention leading Blackwell to feel compelled to reach out to Fox herself. Love Is Blind star shared with Entertainment Tonight, “I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you.’ I'm just waiting for Megan to respond.”

After their initial meeting following Blackwell's pod comments, Presnell expressed in a confessional interview that despite still being attracted to his fiancée, he felt she had "lied" to him about her appearance.

Additionally, following online criticism, Blackwell addressed the backlash on TikTok and Instagram, sharing her thoughts on fans' reactions. She posted a video of herself holding a drink and dancing to a song as she wrote in the caption, “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches.”

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell’s relationship

Before agreeing to marry Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell formed a connection with Trevor Sova. However, Presnell wasn’t “100 percent” confident about proposing to Jessica Vestal, he went straight to the pod with Blackwell after their breakup.

Meanwhile, despite the challenges in Blackwell's relationship with Presnell, on Thursday he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. This came after Blackwell confronted him for not kissing her enough in recent episodes. Alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss, taken on the day Blackwell first met his friends, Barbara and Maddie, Presnell humorously captioned, "proof I kiss chels 😂."

He continued in the caption, “On a real note, Chelsea is an amazing person and loves so hard. Due to time, a lot of the full story this far wasn’t shown. There are reasons we are both fighting for each other and sticking to our promise. It’s easy to make assumptions off of snippets of our relationship, but I wanted y’all to be easy on my girl. At the end of the day, we are all human, and it took a lot of courage for every one of us to put ourselves out there to find our person.”

Love Is Blind Season 6 is streaming exclusively on Netflix with Episodes 1-9 already airing.

