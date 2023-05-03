Did Cher and fiancé Alexander Edwards split after singer postponed wedding? Details here

Cher and Alexander Edwards split up

Cher and her fiancé Alexander Edwards split “a few weeks ago,” according to reports. However, a source told TMZ that they were "never even engaged." Speculation about the pair being engaged arose when Cher posted a cryptic picture of an engagement ring back in December. TMZ claimed that the pair were not getting married. Cher neither denied nor confirmed the engagement rumor. In January, TMZ reported that Cher told photographers that she was engaged to Alexander Edwards when she was spotted wearing the ring. The singer flaunted her ring and told the paparazzi that the engagement was “going okay.”

"But now we know they were just having some fun," the outlet recently wrote. Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that Cher pushed the breaks on the wedding. According to sources, the spark was dying out between the couple. An insider revealed, "For a while, Cher followed this guy around like a lovesick puppy, but the blinders seem to be coming off.”

Another revealed, "Cher’s starting to see Alexander in a different light."

Cher shocks fans with ring photo

Rumors about Cher and Alexander Edwards being engaged started in December when the 76-year-old singer posted a picture of a huge diamond ring. She took to Twitter to share a picture of a diamond ring inside an open box. Alexander’s hand could be spotted holding the box as he sported a fun manicure. The caption, along with the picture, read, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

One follower excitedly inquired, “Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????”

Another tweeted, “It’s a very beautiful [ring] and the BIGGEST Diamond I’ve ever seen, but MOTHER what does this mean??”

A third added, “OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely."

Cher followed by saying, "posted [the photo] cause his nails are so cool."

Cher head over heels for Alexander

Last week, Radar Online reported that a source told the outlet that Cher hoped to marry Alexander. The insider revealed, “Cher is head over heels in love.” The source went on to say, “She knows she doesn’t have much time left anymore to find ‘the one,’ and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance, and she isn’t going to let it pass her by. Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!”

A fan tweeted to Cher asking her if there was a possibility that the singer would ever get married again, “Just saw an article that your thinking about getting married. Hope you get some good advice from your friends and don't jump to quick. Hope you make the right decision.”

To which the Believe singer responded with, “No… I’VE BEEN MARRIED THATS WHY I CHANGED MY NAME TO CHER . NOT EASY. SEEMS COURT FROWNS. You must prove Ppl can recognize You with that name. Bingo.”

