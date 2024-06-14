Did Chloe Bailey Quit Her Vegan Diet? Boy Bye Singer Reveals

Chloe Bailey, the twenty-five-year-old singer recently made a surprising revelation online. She has been living on a strict vegan diet for 11 years, yet she has just reintroduced meat into her eating habits.

From vegan to chicken diet

For over a decade now, Chloe Bailey has been proud of her plant-based lifestyle. Unfortunately, meat couldn’t be left alone by her anymore. It was in a candid video where she revealed this change with words like “I’m about to spill some tea. You wanna know my confession.” With a sigh, she confessed, “My confession is that recently, I have been consuming chicken.”

Her first time as a chicken eater was described by the singer behind Forgive Me. She said that once upon a time she experienced stomach cramps after having it but on every other occasion felt fine since then. Chloe also mentioned that her body has become more toned since incorporating chicken into her diet.

Social media reactions

Chloe’s announcement led to diverse responses on social media platforms. Many users commented on The Shade Room’s post. @ooheywhit was like, “It’s hard to pass up a 6 piece all FLATS with ranch…”

Some commentators lauded Chloe for sticking to veganism for such an extended period. @michaelbeenee wrote: “11 years is a pretty good run. I would’ve been folded.” On his part, @rvlixkkai amusingly commented: “Since we confessing…i ended my diet after 10 minutes.”

@_giovanniv added one comment that provided food for thought for many people. He argued that there might be vegetarians who need some meats to remain healthy based on his professional background as an authorized personal trainer; he stated further that “Not everyone is meant to be vegan vegetarian, or pescatarian or not eat meat at all. It is also been proven that there are some people that are vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, etc. that have a little bit more health issues because of their lack of other nutrients.”

Past experiences

Chloe has accidentally eaten meat before. A year ago, she spoke about an incident at a restaurant where she was served beef instead of vegetarian food. As reported by Yahoo! News, Chloe mistakenly thought that it was plant-based when she ate a beef burger.

The fact that Chloe Bailey ended her veganism after many years is a turning point in her life. Her acceptance of the change points out how intricate and subjective eating habits can be.

