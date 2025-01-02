Did Chlöe Grace Moretz Confirm Her Engagement To Kate Harrison? Actress Teases Status In 2024 Recap

Did Chloë Grace Moretz reveal her marital status? The actress shared a 2024 recap post on Instagram on December 31, featuring several miscellaneous snaps. One particular picture grabbed people’s attention.

In the photo, the actress showed herself and her rumored girlfriend, Kate Harrison, wearing matching diamond rings, leaving fans wondering whether the couple is engaged. The background appeared scenic, suggesting it might have been a beach proposal. Their faces remained out of frame, while their linked fingers showed off the rings.

“Happiest New Year,” she captioned the post. The carousel of pictures also included snaps of hikes, her friend’s wedding, and a few selfies. “So thankful for what this year has brought: the people, the places, our families, our health, our love,” she added. The actress concluded her post by wishing everyone a peaceful New Year.

The couple, who were romantically linked in 2018, sparked engagement speculation in April after being photographed together at Disneyland wearing rings on their ring fingers.

Moretz neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, but she shared several snaps on her social media where the jewelry was visible. Harrison had done the same.

Before Moretz's romance with Harrison began, she famously dated Brooklyn Beckham—who is now married to Nicola Peltz—on and off between 2014 and 2018. The Equalizer actress came out as gay in November 2024 on Instagram while endorsing Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman,” she wrote in her Instagram caption at the time. Speaking in support of Harris, the actress emphasized that decisions about her body should only be hers to make. “Kamala Harris will protect that for us,” she added.

“I believe in the need for legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman,” she continued. Unfortunately, Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump.