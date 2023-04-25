Did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage get married in front of Kim Kardashian? Here's what we know

Actor and well-known Angeleno Lukas Gage recently made his relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton public on Instagram. Now, just a month later, it appears the couple has taken the next big step and tied the knot in a ceremony attended by none other than Kim Kardashian. We offer our congratulations to the newlyweds and to Kim K. for snagging such an exclusive invitation.

Gage and Appleton have been teasing their fans with subtle hints about their relationship since February when they posted a series of romantic pictures from their vacation in Mexico on Instagram. The speculation about their love affair was further fueled by their appearance together on the red carpet. While Gage remained tight-lipped about their status, Appleton finally confirmed their relationship in March during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Gage appeared on the Today show a few weeks later and acknowledged the relationship, saying that both he and his mane “needed to be tamed.” He added that he was “very happy, very lucky, and very much in love.”

Were they engaged this whole time?

According to sources from Entertainment Tonight, it was revealed on April 5 that the celebrity couple had been engaged for some time, possibly since their getaway to Mexico. Recent reports from TMZ seem to confirm that the "Page Six" article was accurate, as they claim to have obtained the couple's marriage license from the Clark County clerk's office. Kardashian, who is a close friend and client of Appleton, was present at the wedding, along with five other guests. The ceremony reportedly took place at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend. This celebrity wedding guest list has been the talk of the town, with many eager to hear more details about the ceremony. Kardashian not only private-jetted Appleton and Gage to an Usher concert in Vegas on Saturday but may have also witnessed their marriage. We send our best wishes to the happy couple and eagerly anticipate more details about their special day.

