Did Chris Brown get into a fight with Usher at his birthday party? Watch viral video

Chris Brown allegedly got into a heated argument with his mentor and longtime friend Usher at his birthday party. Reportedly, this argument also resulted in a physical altercation between both the singers. Before this altercation took place between the singer, Usher and other guests like Mario, Summer Walker, and Bow Wow even sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Chris Brown who turned 34 years old on May 5, 2023. Here is everything to know about the altercation between Chris Brown and Usher.

Chris Brown and Usher‘s fight

According to TMZ, Chris Brown was trying to talk to Teyana Taylor who was sitting on a bench at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas. For some reason Taylor seemed to be ignoring Brown which completely pissed him off. The ‘Kiss Kiss’ crooner started to yell at Teyana Taylor and that’s when Usher decided to intervene to calm him down. Brown was not happy with this and started cursing at both Usher and Taylor before leaving the skating rink with his crew.

Usher then went on to find Chris Brown and according to TMZ the Let It Burn singer went behind the string of charter buses in the parking lot, where the birthday boy and his crew were allegedly present. A short time later, Usher emerged from there in what seemed to be a bloody nose.

Usher and Chris Brown’s representatives are yet to comment on this incident.

Chris Brown’s legal troubles

Chris Brown has been in a heap of legal troubles and drowning in social media backlash after he pleaded guilty of beating his then girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. In 2017, Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five year restraining order against him for becoming aggressive towards her as she allegedly wasn’t returning the gifts and money that were given to her during their relationship.

