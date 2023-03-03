Did Chris Brown just throw a fan's phone into the crowd during his concert?

Chris Brown has found himself in yet another controversy.

As per a video shared on TikTok, the singer threw a fan’s phone into the crowd while he was performing on stage. But what made Brown lose his temper, yet again? Scroll below to find out.

Chris Brown throws fan’s phone during concert

As per a report in PageSix, on Wednesday, a video was shared on TikTok which showcased Chris Brown on stage during one of his gigs. The 33-year-old singer also invited a female fan to join him on stage when he was performing his song Take You Down.

Instead of paying attention to him, the woman could be seen taking out her phone to record the moment. Initially, Chris gently took the phone from her hands and put it aside.

However, as Chris began to entertain her, dance around her, and even continued to give her a lapdance, the female fan reached for her phone and started recording again.

This irked the Under The Influence singer, and he snatched the phone out of her hands and threw it into the crowd, which then went into a turmoil.

The female fan, visibly annoyed, could be seen throwing her hands into the air, until the stage lights were switched off to let the awkward moment come to an end.

However, she was able to get her phone back, but it remains unclear if it was in an okay condition.

ALSO READ: Chris Brown ‘tired’ of people bringing up past as he defends against the backlash for Chloë Bailey collab

Fans react to Chris Brown throwing a female fan’s phone

The TikTok video soon went viral on social media, and fans took it upon themselves to react and express their opinion. One fan reflected that while people should sometimes enjoy the moment and put their phones down, it is not Chris Brown's or anybody else’s decision to make.

Another user said that it is impossible to defend the singer as he just keeps ‘doing stuff’.

However, others also sided with the singer. One user noted that he could understand why Chris threw the phone and went on to say that it is disrespectful if they are performing for someone, and all the latter does is check their selfie camera.

Do you think Chris Brown’s actions were justified? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Chloë Bailey being slammed for announcing a ‘disgusting’ new single with Chris Brown? Find out