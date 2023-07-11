Did Christopher Nolan express concern over Oppenheimer release clashing with Barbie? Find out

A new drama is currently buzzing around social media and it has Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Warner Bros. Pictures' Barbie connection. The two of the most highly-anticipated films are set to premiere on the same day and that is July 21. A new source recently stated that the director of Oppenheimer is 'not happy' as the films' premieres are going to clash with each other.

A new source told Insider that Nolan was upset Warner Bros. Pictures will release Barbie the same day as Oppenheimer. The release of the two films appeared to be due "to an overcrowded summer movie season." As fans are gearing up to witness the box-office battle, they have already started to trend 'Barbenheimer' on social media.

In an interview with Insider, the director was asked about the trend 'Barbenheimer.' Reacting to that, Nolan said, "I'm not going to answer that question. We've been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies. That's what theaters have now and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that."

Christopher Nolan has a heated-up relationship with Warner Bros. Pictures

First of all, the two films are set to premiere on the same day, and second, Nolan has a heated-up relationship with Warner Bros, which is releasing Barbie.

Even though Christopher Nolan released some of his famous movies such as Dunkirk, Inception, Dark Knight, and others through Warner Bros, the director separated from the studio after WB released Nolan's 2020 film Tenet exclusively in theaters during the pandemic. When Warner Bros decided to release its 2021 slate only on its streaming service, HBO Max, Nolan criticized the move.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, Nolan said, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

It was in September 2021 when Deadline reported that Nolan would be releasing his next movie, Oppenheimer through Universal Pictures.

