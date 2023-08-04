Did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry? Viral video DEBUNKED

Cillian Murphy's 6-year-old interaction with Prince Harry has gone viral on various social media platforms. Oppenheimer has made Murphy the talk of the town, so any video featuring the man is gaining traction, even if the footage is decades old. The reason for the video featuring the two going viral is not only because fans were delighted to see two celebs from different walks of life interacting, but also the seemingly hilarious conversation the two shared. Unfortunately, after a little digging, the audio-attached viral clip has been debunked.

Cillian Murphy and Prince Harry's conversation debunked

In the video the Oppenheimer actor shook hands with Prince Harry, followed by the royal asking him if he was British, to which the 47-year-old replied: "No, I'm Irish." But hilariously the Prince seemed to reiterate, "Ah, yeah, I know British," Murphy smiled and explained, "No No No, it's a big difference." The camera jump cuts to the Duke of Sussex talking to someone else, as the Irish actor playfully glares at him in the background.

Due to the camera angle, Prince Harry's mouth is not visible in the video. As a consequence, the altered audio and subtitles were easy to manipulate. This video interaction between the actor and Prince Harry has turned out to not be true. The audio has been taken from a 2010 press interview for the film Inception, where the actor and an interviewer were discussing nationality. In the interview, the interviewer referred to both Mr. Murphy and his co-star Tom Hardy as British. However, it's important to note that Cillian Murphy was actually born in Douglas, Cork, and currently resides in Dublin, though he previously lived in London.

The origins of the video

Although the audio clip is unrelated to Prince Harry, it's worth noting that the footage in the clip is authentic and was originally published by Associated Press. It shows the genuine interaction between the actor and Prince Harry during the London premiere of the 2017 movie Dunkirk.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is having his moment after playing the infamous scientist who invented the atom bomb. Oppenheimer has become the biggest film of his career.

