Did Cillian Murphy get inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Find out

Oppenheimer released on July 21, 2023, and since then has received exceptional reviews. Cillian Murphy’s performance in the movie was particularly praised by the critics and audience. Murphy has done fantastic work portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Oppenheimer star perfectly changed his physical mannerism and emotional beats to match that of a scientist. However, one thing that viewers noticed is that Murphy does not look much like J. Robert Oppenheimer. Here is everything to know about the same.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Viewers noticed that Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer looked different from J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist himself. In the movie, Murphy looked more intense with his demeanor featuring both brisk openness and mysteriousness. However, in real life J. Robert Oppenheimer look was described as ‘beleaguered dad’ and later during the interviews he looked exhausted by the enormity of his tasks at hand.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Cillian Murphy said that when he started doing the research on Oppenheimer’s physical look, he noticed that the said scientist was tall and looked ‘very thin’. This evoked the images of David Bowie in the 1970s and Murphy said that was the look he was going for.

Cillian Murphy did not refer to the glam looks from the 1970s , but just the guitarist’s figure at that time. The Oppenheimer star said, “When he was so skinny and kind of emaciated but had these wonderful tailored suits with the trousers. That was the Oppenheimer silhouette.”

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer marks Christopher Nolan ’s first R-rated movie in about 20 years. It is a biopic about a well-known theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film chronicles his brainchild The Manhattan Project, a research and development undertaking during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons.

The star-studded cast ensemble includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

