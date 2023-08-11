Did Cillian Murphy’s dominance lead to other Peaky Blinders star’s exit? Read to find out

Cillian Murphy's prominence in the entertainment industry continues to reverberate, from his lead role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to the recent blockbuster's impressive box office performance. Amidst this success, an unexpected twist emerged as Joe Cole, a notable figure from Peaky Blinders, chose to exit the acclaimed series believably due to Murphy's overshadowing impact. Cole's decision to leave, despite receiving subsequent offers, reflects the magnitude of Murphy's influence on the show's trajectory. Here's what transpired.

Cillian Murphy's rise and role in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy's foray and journey into the limelight requires no formal introduction. The enigmatic Irish actor has etched his path through exceptional acting and a distinctive appearance, achieving a status of recognition in households worldwide. Prior to his portrayal in Oppenheimer, Murphy's breakthrough came through the gripping historical drama Peaky Blinders. As the Netflix series went on to gain global critical acclaim, Murphy's portrayal of the iconic Thomas Shelby solidified his pivotal position in the series. Peaky Blinders boasted of a stellar ensemble cast, with figures like Anya Taylor-Joy and the late Helen McCrory. Yet amidst its cast dynamics, Joe Cole's exit sheds light on the impact Murphy has had with his presence on the show.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy once revealed 'worst thing' about Peaky Blinders during Oppenheimer promotions

Joe Cole's departure and Cillian Murphy's influence

Within the intricate weave of Peaky Blinders, character exits were not uncommon. Joe Cole's portrayal of John Shelby, a character notorious for his brutal actions, gained him considerable acclaim among fans. Nevertheless, Cole's time with the gang was curtailed, marking his exit at the onset of the fourth season. A revelation emerged, unveiling Cole's contentment with his character's departure. In a candid interview, he unveiled the true impetus behind his decision: "With Peaky Blinders, I never really got out of the gates in that role. It's Cillian's show really." Cole's candid admission encapsulates the gravitational pull Murphy exerted, prompting him to seek novel opportunities and narratives beyond the series.

Joe Cole's departure from Peaky Blinders, underscored by his candid acknowledgment of Murphy's dominance over the show's landscape, signifies a pivotal juncture in the series' legacy. While Cole declined offers to engage in similar projects, Murphy's influence remains indelible. This chapter in Peaky Blinders' history serves as a testament to the power of a lead performer's charisma and its far-reaching consequences within the realm of entertainment.

ALSO READ: How Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer became highest grossing WWII movie, surpassing previous Nolan directorial