Did Cynthia Erivo Get Less Than 3 Hours Of Sleep While Filming Wicked? Actress Reveals

Cynthia Erivo truly knows how to give her all when it comes to work! The actress explained the routine that she followed while filming Wicked and it consisted of less than 3 hours of sleep, early morning workouts, and more, as per a People article.

According to the report, on December 12, Thursday, during the aforementioned film’s screening and Q&A with Kristen Bell at the Academy Museum’s Ted Mann Theatre in Los Angeles California, Erivo opened up about her routine.

The actress shared about thinking that she “consciously” runs towards things that would utilize her physically and mentally because she believes that the body and mind are “intrinsically linked.” Erivo shared that the body sometimes tells the mind about what is to be done and sometimes the mind tells the body what to do because she feels like a “very physical person.”

The performer revealed that she desired both things in ”action” and both things to be utilized. As per the outlet, she further admitted that she was torn on the matter of pushing herself for the roles is “healthy” as she talked about sleeping for less than three hours a night while shooting Wicked.

The actress shared that she first woke up for a two-hour workout, after which she would sit for her makeup which would take two hours, and be ready for her 5 a.m. call time. She detailed that exercising regularly was important because it would make it easy for her body to do flying stunts.

Advertisement

Erivo shared about never flying before but she knew that she desired to do that. She added about flying for a small amount but it was nothing like Wicked before. She revealed that those stunts required the core to be strong as the wires would take the individual from one place to the other.

The actress shared that her stunt coordinator, Jo McLaren was “so good” with her. The performer revealed that McLaren asked her if she was sure about wanting to do all that, to which Erivo replied that she was.

Erivo shared, “And so what I would need to do is be ready enough so that when the wires are working to move me from point A to point B to point C, if we're doing a loop to loop, which is that big loop, I have to get myself over and round without my legs just falling behind me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bill Skarsgård and Robert Eggers Reflect on a Decade-Long Journey to Nosferatu