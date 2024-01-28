Did Dakota Johnson Call Taylor Swift The Most Powerful Person In America? See Actress' Hilarious SNL Monologue

The Wounds actress is back on SNL for hosting a fresh episode after 9 years. She first hosted it in 2015, after the success of Fifty Shades of Grey. She specially gave a shout out to Taylor Swift, indirectly. Her introductory monologue was full of sarcasm and experiences from her past gig at SNL. But what did she say about Taylor Swift? Read on to find out.

The 34-year-old Persuasion actress remembered her last time standing on the SNL stage, 40th edition. The Madame Web actress was swarmed by audiences. She started off with her picture of 2015 on the same stage where she said, “Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and look who’s sitting right behind me,” Donald Trump was present there and the camera zoomed in on him. It was notable as he went on to win the 2016 election, around two years later. Amidst the commentary, the Black Mass actress also mentioned, “It's just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” and the camera instantly panned to the pop sensation Taylor Swift, making audiences laugh harder.

How was Dakota’s experience to return on SNL after 9 years?

Quite excited and thrilled to be back on the show, Dakota hosted the latest episode of SNL where musical sensation Justin Timberlake was a guest, and he was joined by Jimmy Fallon. The duo went on to announce Justin Timberlake’s new tour-New Forget Tomorrow. The duo also extensively spoke about Justin’s comeback ‘Selfish’

It was interesting to see how SNL's Five Timer Club member Justin Timberlake crashed the stage before Dakota completed her monologue, getting audiences more hysterical. She instantly adds “Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?” to which the Mirrors singer confessed to his name being mentioned as a cue to come out. The Goats actress subtly mocked his latest attempt to bring a pop “comeback”.

It would be good to see if Dakota Johnson does more hosting gigs and let us see if Taylor Swift also joins her someday! Stay connected with Pinkvilla for more updates.

