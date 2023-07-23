Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande? Here's what we know

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez tied the knot in the middle of the pandemic, but now according to the reports, the couple has recently separated. In the last few days since the story broke, it has come out that Gomez reportedly wanted to work on his marriage with the pop star. Now a source has come forward to reveal the truth.

Dalton Gomez wanted to work on marriage with Ariana Grande

Amidst much speculation regarding the couple's breakup, a source has informed People that the real estate agent was ultimately keen on repairing their marriage, while the Wicked star had already moved on.

According to the insider that talked to People Magazine, "Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on." Despite their breakup occurring a few months ago, the former couple has reportedly been discreetly and affectionately rebuilding their friendship.

Why did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up?

Ariana and Dalton faced distance issues in their marriage. While they had been residing together in Los Angeles, Grande had to relocate to London for an extended period to fulfill her role as Glinda in Wicked.

According to a second source, Grande was content living in Los Angeles and had aspirations of building a life there with Dalton. However, he was highly focused on his career and needed to remain in Los Angeles, leading to a potential conflict.

They further explained that Dalton's demanding career prevented him from leaving Los Angeles frequently. Consequently, when Grande started filming Wicked in England, they found themselves in a long-distance marriage situation. Despite this, Ariana had only kind words to say about Dalton, as he had been her biggest supporter during their time together.

The inside reiterated, "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Meanwhile, reports have been circulating that Grande is currently in a relationship with her co-star, Ethan Slater, renowned for his Broadway background and now portraying the character Boq in the upcoming Wicked.

