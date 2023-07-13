Did Darius Jackson hold Keke Palmer to 'perfect standard' before Usher concert drama? Find out

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have been grabbing all the headlines for the past few weeks due to the usher concert drama. Jackson made a sexist comment about Palmer's outfit at Usher's show and that created a buzz on social media. Now, in a new interview that was conducted before the drama, Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson spoke about the strain in their relationship.

Darius Jackson admits to holding Keke Palmer to 'perfect standard'

The latest episode of Keke Palmer's podcast, This is Keke Palmer has aired recently where Jackson was the guest. He said that he held the actress to a "perfect standard" after going public with their relationship.

Talking about their relationship, Darius Jackson said, "At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming. It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first." Keke can be heard agreeing with Jackson in this matter.

Speaking about maintaining a perfect standard after going public with their relationship, Jackson said, "It really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well."

Keke and Darius' relationship timeline

Talking about their relationship, Keke and Darius started dating each other in 2021. They welcomed Leodis Andrellton Jackson aka Baby Leo in 2023. The actress announced the news on her Instagram with the caption, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Meanwhile, on July 8, Keke took to her Instagram and shared a video with her son to indirectly call out Darius for his "It's the outfit tho...you a mom" comment about her Usher show outfit. The Nope star wrote, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!"

