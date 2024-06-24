Dave Grohl has drawn criticism from Swift's fan base after mocking Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during a Foo Fighters concert over the weekend. The remarks were made at the band's London Saturday night performance. Moreover, Swift is in London for her most recent Eras Tour stop. The Foo Fighters were at London Stadium, while she was performing at Wembley Stadium.

Dave Grohl takes a barb at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

During the concert, Grohl added on stage, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," after stating that Swift's Eras Tour was currently happening at London's Wembley Stadium.

Fans have shared several videos of Grohl performing on social media, in which he remarks on how ironic it is that they are both in the same city before riffing on the title of her tour. Grohl added, "So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour' because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple."

Grohl later took a dig at Swift, implying that she doesn’t perform live, telling the crowd, "That’s because we actually play live. What?!" He then further added, “I’m just saying, you guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”

Grohl earlier praised Taylor Swift

The glaring contrast between these statements and Grohl's earlier compliments for Swift confused people even more. Swift received praise from Grohl in 2015 when he dedicated the Foo Fighters song Congregation to her by mentioning how much he admired her.

Grohl's abrupt barbs were all the more startling because Swift had not mentioned the Foo Fighters negatively, adding to the uncertainty. There were rumors among fans that Grohl was jealous of all the attention Swift's Eras Tour was getting in England.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

On Sunday, Swift, who was onstage with other band members at every event, thanked her band and other performers during her tour in London for putting on a three-and-a-half-hour show every night. Not to mention, Swift frequently ends a performance unexpectedly in the middle of a song to check on her audience.

