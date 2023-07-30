Did David Beckham end his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Find out

Football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the very beginning. The Beckhams even attended the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, there appears to be fallout between Beckhams and Sussexes with the former furious over the latter’s accusations. Here is everything to know about the same.

David Beckham ‘furious’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Though David Beckham and Victoria Beckham always maintained a strong relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it is unlikely that the couples can get back from this fallout.

The New York Post reported that David and Victoria Beckham were accused of leaking sources of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reportedly, the football legend is absolutely furious over these allegations made by the former royal couple. The accusation was made during the highly tense call between Beckhams and Sussexes which ended with fallout. An insider told New York Post, “Any making up now is so unlikely.”

Neither Beckhams or Sussexes have commented on the situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s inner circle

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had fallout with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, the Sussexes have a close group of inner circle. They quickly became close to Victoria Jackson, who is their neighbor at Montecito mansion. A source told the New York Post, “Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

If reports are to be believed then Meghan Markle is also friends with hair stylist Amanda Leone, CEO of William Morris Endeavor Ari Emanuel and his wife, and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.

The Daily Mail reported, “Ari and his wife are part of Meghan’s new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.”

Over the last few months Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing problems at the professional front.

