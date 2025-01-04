Did David Fincher Meet Warner Bros. For Harry Potter? Learn As The Legend Discusses His Filmography

The audience was very close to witnessing a much “creepy” Harry Potter. As per David Fincher, he had met the studios behind the wizarding franchise to direct the outings; however, the plan didn't come to fruition.

According to a report by Variety, the filmmaker was asked to discuss the film and his approach towards Harry Potter.

Talking to the outlet, the social network director stated, “I remember saying, ‘I just don’t want to do the clean Hollywood version of it. I want to do something that looks a lot more like ‘Withnail and I,’ and I want it to be kind of creepy.’”

However, as per Fincher, Warner Bros. wanted to go for a traditional outing, adapting the series that was based on the best-selling young adult books by author J.K. Rowling.

David Fincher stated the studios wanted “Thom Browne schooldays by way of Oliver.”

Further talking to the outlet, the filmmaker mentioned what drags him to new projects, stating that he usually goes for the pre-existing popularity of the story. Adding that the books get sold to movie studios when they prove they have a “built-in audience,” the director added he goes for “something tasty.”

Talking about Gone Girl, Fincher mentioned that he liked the idea of “punishment for our narcissistic leanings as it relates to finding a mate.”

About The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, he recalled his time in Sweden, the place that has “hills for serial killers and for dumping bodies.”

His 2007 outing, Zodiac, was about the director’s “boogeyman, when I was a 7-year-old.”

The director of The Killer seemingly is working on an American adaptation of Netflix’s hit Korean series, Squid Game. The outlet also reports that Fincher might be associated with a miniseries prequel to Chinatown. For those unversed, the director had co-written the film with late screenwriter Robert Towne.

