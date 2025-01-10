Did David Schwimmer Improvise Viral ‘Gross’ Scene In Goosebumps? Claims ‘There’s Some Scary Stuff’ In The Show

David Schwimmer gets candid about his latest Hulu show, Goosebumps, where the actor broke the scenes loved by the fans. With the role of Anthony Brewer in the new TV show, the Friends star has been proving his versatility, as throughout the career he has picked up on multiple comedic characters and has appeared a lot less in the dramatic ones.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor recalled having improvised the viral “gross” scenes in the series with a garden tool.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Schwimmer claimed that he picked up on the role because he was “in awe of the tone” that has been created in the second season of the anthology.

The actor went on to explain, "There's some scary stuff in there!” He went on to claim the producers have managed to do exceptional work, credits to which the audience “feels safe while getting scared."

Meanwhile, the Madagascar star went on to talk about the technicalities that went in to make the scenes grosser than gory. The actor claimed that the team went on to play with multiple props, tools, etc. but couldn’t get the needed effects.

In one of the scenes of the show, Schwimmer creeps the audience out by calling a "goo,” which crawled out of his brother’s sewer. Further in the scene, it is showcased that after a lot of yelling and the use of a prolonged garden tool, the creature was left out of the screen.

Speaking of the goo, the actor said that "it was also a brilliant choice to make the goo black, not red. I think that's really smart, because I do think it triggers something different in our brains when we're watching it. It's more gross than gory."

Goosebumps is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

