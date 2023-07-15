Did DDG just diss girlfriend Halle Bailey in new song? Fans think so

Rapper DDG is under fire from social media users following the release of his latest song, Famous. Fans perceive the lyrics as an expression of his insecurities regarding Halle Bailey's success as an actress. Halle gained immense popularity through her role in Disney's live-action film The Little Mermaid and is set to star in the upcoming musical The Color Purple.

Controversial lyrics about Halle Bailey ignite backlash from fans

In the first verse, DDG says, “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this shit no more.”He continues, “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no / I keep comin’ back / Wanna leave you but I’m too attached.”

DDG's song revolves around his apparent insecurity regarding Halle's status as a movie star and her on-screen romantic encounters. The lyrics have sparked outrage among fans, who criticized the misogynistic undertones and perceived the song as a blatant disregard for Halle's accomplishments. Social media platforms have become a battleground, with fans condemning DDG's actions and expressing their disappointment.

Strong reactions reflect displeasure with DDG's attitude

“DDG is a whole ass loser. Like an insecure small little man. The whole song is the nastiest thing he could’ve done to her. The misogyny and pure dismissal of Halle is overwhelming,” one fan said on Twitter. Social media users expressed their frustration and disappointment in DDG's lyrics, highlighting his insecurity and labeling him as an insecure individual. Fans even urged Halle to find a partner who respects and uplifts her, rather than someone who publicizes their personal issues for the world to see. The backlash serves as a reminder of the toxic nature of such lyrics and the negative impact they can have on public perceptions.

DDG's controversial song has ignited a wave of criticism, with fans and observers voicing their disapproval of the lyrics. The misogynistic nature of the track and its disregard for Halle Bailey's accomplishments have left many disappointed. As fans rally behind Halle, the incident underscores the importance of promoting healthy relationships and supporting partners in their professional endeavors. The public outcry serves as a reminder that respect, understanding, and support are essential components of any successful partnership.

