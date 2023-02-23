Did Devin Booker unfollow Kendall Jenner because of Bad Bunny? Deets inside

Looks like all is not merrier with the model and founder of 818 Tequila, as many believe that Kendall Jenner's purported relationship with Bad Bunny is the reason Devin Booker quit following his ex on Instagram. Kendall and ex Devin Booker:

Before officially breaking up in October 2022, the ex-couple had been together for more than two years. For a few months, Kendall Jenner avoided any other public relationships. Nevertheless, last week, internet allegations about a relationship between Jenner and Bad Bunny, both 28, started to circulate. A dinner date resulted in the breaking of social media bonds? Later that day, Kendall Jenner and the "Tit Me Preguntó" singer, was seen leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, with Justin and Hailey Bieber. This may also help to explain Booker's social media activities against Hailey Bieber, whom he unfollowed as soon as the Jenner news broke.

Though Jenner and the Bad Bunny have not made their relationship public, as it might be too soon for the couple to comment, what can be observed is that Devin Booker couldn’t take this news, and for the same reason, he pressed the unfollow button for model Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber. Bad Bunny's previous relationship: It was previously reported that Bad Bunny, whose actual name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was dating Gabriela Berlingeri. But many speculate that the couple may have broken up in November 2022 as a result of the influencer's decision to delete all images of herself with the Latin singer.

