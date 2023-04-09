Did Disney leave Demi Lovato out of its 40th anniversary tribute? Find out

Recently, Disney Channel celebrated its 40 years of broadcasting this April. They kick started the month of April with a Wand ID Compilation which is a montage featuring some of the biggest stars today back in their Disney days. This montage video featured many big names including Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Raven-Symoné, and many more celebrities appeared in the clip.

However, fans were quick to notice that Demi Lovato was absent from the wand ID compilation. This came as a shock for several people since Lovato played a major role on Disney channel throughout the 2000s with the television shows like Sonny With a Chance and Camp Rock movies.

Here is what we know of Disney channel leaving Demi Lovato out of its 40th anniversary tribute.

Demi Lovato left out of Disney’s 40th anniversary tribute

Disney Channel has not revealed the reason for leaving Lovato out of the montage video celebrating its 40th anniversary but fans are speculating that it might be because the Confident singer has been outspoken about the difficult experience of growing up in the DC bubble or what is known as Disney High. Disney has yet to comment on allegedly snubbing Demi Lovato from the celebratory video.

Fans reaction

Fans were not happy with Disney allegedly snubbing Demi Lovato since the singer has been an important part of the channel throughout the 2000s. One user tweeted, ‘i think you forgot to include your most favorite human… a separate dedication post maybe because they’re that legendary??’ along with the Confident singer’s video while the other one wrote ‘Demi shade isn’t cute babe…’.

Demi Lovato will soon make directorial debut sometime in 2004 with a Hulu Original documentary named Child Star. The singer said, ‘Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato set to make directorial debut with documentary about child stardom for Hulu, DEETS inside