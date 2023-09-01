Did Doja Cat copy German metal band's album cover for her new release Scarlet? Fans think so

The anticipation surrounding Doja Cat's upcoming fourth studio album, Scarlet, took an unexpected turn as fans noticed a striking resemblance between its cover art and an album from a German metal band. Delve into the intriguing series of events that unfolded, sparking conversations about artistic inspiration and shared creativity.

Resemblance between the two album covers

Doja Cat's Instagram post revealed the captivating cover art for Scarlet, featuring a bold scarlet spider against a clean white backdrop. However, fans were quick to point out the uncanny similarity to the artwork of Chaver's album Of Gloom. Both albums showcased a scarlet spider, raising eyebrows and prompting discussions about the connections between the two.

The Artist behind the scenes

A notable revelation emerged as both Doja Cat and Chaver credited painter Dusty Ray as the mastermind behind their respective album covers. With a penchant for horror-themed and animal-centric art, Dusty Ray's distinctive style and use of a scarlet and red palette tied the threads of inspiration between the two seemingly unrelated covers.

Coincidence or Synchronicity?

As the controversy gained momentum, Doja Cat surprised fans by deleting the Instagram post showcasing the Scarlet album cover. Speculations swirled, and questions arose about whether the resemblance was the result of shared inspiration or mere coincidence. With representatives remaining silent, the true story behind the intertwined covers remained a mystery.

The tale of Doja Cat's Scarlet album cover controversy showcases the intricate ways in which art, inspiration, and creativity can intersect. Whether a product of a shared vision or an extraordinary twist of fate, the story encourages us to appreciate the power of artistic expression and its ability to spark dialogue. As the release date approaches, the legacy of Scarlet and Of Gloom remains, inviting us to ponder the mysteries and wonders of the creative world.

