Did Donald Trump bully Home Alone 2 director to get a part in the movie? Chris Columbus opens up

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was the 1992 sequel to Home Alone. The movie starred Macaulay Culkin in his star-making role as Kevin McCallister. The sequel also featured a cameo from Donald Trump, then the owner of New York’s Plaza Hotel. Chris Columbus, who directed both movies, told Business Insider that Trump forced his way into the movie, which wasn’t standard at the time.

There is a wide variety of Christmas movies, but, without a doubt, ‘Home Alone’ and its sequel, both starring Macaulay Culkin, are two of the favorites at this time of year. Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, who protects his home using creative traps to ward off two thieves after his family mistakenly leaves him at home when they go to Paris.

On the other hand, in the sequel, Kevin McCallister is once again away from his family, this time in New York, where he runs into the two thieves he thwarted previously, and who are once again planning a big Christmas heist. Part of the film is set in the famous Plaza Hotel in New York City, where former President Donald Trump makes a cameo in one of the scenes. More than 30 years later, the director of the film, Chris Columbus, has revealed to Business Insider why Donald Trump appeared.

Columbus stated, “Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.’”

Columbus went ahead and shot the scene, but wasn’t sure if the scene would make the final cut until the movie was tested with an audience. They reacted more positively than a crowd might today. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Chris Columbus spoke about the process of making the holiday classics

The interview dates back to 2020, when Chris Columbus spoke to the outlet about the process of making both holiday classics. The director admitted that he took on the first Home Alone film after backing out of shooting National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase.

“If you look back at that situation with ‘Christmas,’ it was fraught with pain and tension with Chevy Chase, but I needed the job desperately,” Columbus said. “I had just come off a film that performed horribly, critically and commercially (‘Heartbreak Hotel’), and I thought maybe I would never direct again.” He received the script for “Home Alone” two weeks later. As Columbus put it, “The rest is history, but that is luck.”

Columbus also said that he added a key emotional moment to the movie: when Kevin’s neighbor, “Old Man” Marley, opened up about his granddaughter to Kevin at the Christmas concert. Columbus said, “I added the moment when Marley talked about not being able to see his granddaughter. I also added the very end of the movie when Kevin sees that Marley is reunited with his granddaughter. That is probably my proudest addition to the movie.”

