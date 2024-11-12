Did Donald Trump Offered Help To Kamala Harris To Pay Alleged $20M Campaign Debt Amid Oprah Winfrey’s Support?

Recent reports indicate that Kamala Harris is in significant debt, and US President Donald Trump has offered assistance to the Democratic leader. Claims regarding Harris's debt first emerged when Christopher Cadelago, Politico's California bureau chief, tweeted about them.

On November 7, the chief, Cadelago, took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16."

As soon as the news spread, Donald Trump came up with a hand of help.

Trump stated on the same social media platform that the Democratic party, which “fought a hard and valiant” battle in the presidential election of 2020, is now being “squeezed” by many people.

He also expressed his surprise over Cadelago's tweet while stating that the Democrats had raised a huge fund back in 2020.

His November 10 tweet read, “Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.”

Trump continued stating that his campaign had a lot of money left, with the party’s most significant asset being “Earned Media.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Boyle of Breitbart stated that the debt Cadelago talked about was real, adding that Rob Flaherty, Harris’s deputy campaign manager, had been shipping the Kamala Harris fundraising email list to people who wished to contribute.

Advertisement

Several other reports suggest Harris's campaign spent much on “event production” and other stuff.

A report by the Washington Examiner also stated that Harris had paid over $1 million to Harpo Productions for the Unite for America event.

Other outlets also state that Oprah Winfrey was paid for the event. For those unversed, Harpo Production happens to be Winfrey's production company, which has denied these rumors.

The production house stated that Oprah Winfrey was paid no personal fee of $1 million to participate in an online event.

In a video released by TMZ on Monday, Winfrey was asked if she was paid $1 million to endorse Harris, replying to which the TV personality denied the claims.

For those who do not know, Oprah Winfrey has always been an avid Democratic supporter.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey Denies USD 1 Million Payment For Hosting Kamala Harris Town Hall: ‘Was Paid Nothing’