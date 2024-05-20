Did Drake Bell's Son Inspire Him To Open Up About Past Abuse? Nickelodeon Alum Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Drake Bell, the actor and singer who notably starred in the Nickelodeon Drake & Josh show, spoke up about the sexual abuse he faced when he was a minor during Nickelodeon’s show in Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The allegations made in the docuseries were spine-chilling. Drake Bell recently opened up about the reason that inspired him to come forward and talk about the abuse he faced as a child.

What inspired Drake Bell to come forward?

In the exclusive interview for Today, the Drake & Josh alum was asked by NBC’s Kate Snow if his 3-year-old son was a part of Bell’s motivation in sharing his story on the docu-series.

Bell agreed to this. He said, “As he grows, my hope is that he’ll be able to say, ‘My dad did go through that, and the man that I know today is a hero to me.’”

He expressed that, being a father played a role in his decision to talk about and identify himself as someone who faced sexual abuse when he was a minor.

In the docu-series, the 37-year-old made allegations that he was sexually abused by Brian Peck, the dialogue coach who served on Nickelodeon’s sets during the 1990s and early 2000s. Drake alleged that abuse happened when he was 14 and 15 years old.

According to the outlet, the dialogue coach was convicted in 2004 of "lewd or lascivious acts with a 14- or 15-year-old child and oral copulation with a minor under 16, according to a case summary from Los Angeles County Superior Court."

Peck was registered as a sex offender as he served more than a year in jail.

Quiet on Set’s producers sued

Dan Schneider, who was also named in the Quite on set docuseries, due to his alleged inappropriate behaviors on set, has filed a lawsuit against its producers.

Schneider claimed he had been falsely accused of sexually abusing the minors with whom he worked at Nickelodeon.

He has filed a defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery and other businesses involved in the docu-series in Los Angeles court.

According to Variety, the lawsuit read, “The portrayal of Schneider in Quiet on Set is a hit job. While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered, and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

