Did Drake just flip off FRIENDS star Courteney Cox? Here's what happened

On Saturday, Courteney Cox shared a fun banter on Instagram to make her fans laugh. As per reports, the Friends actress and Drake were partying together in a club when they filmed this epic video. The seconds long video included Canadian music artist Drake showing her a finger at a crowded party. The actress has shared this video with 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

At the beginning of the clip, Drake can be seen dancing to his popular hit song ‘Sticky’ with his friends. He then looks at Cox and another person who approaches her for a selfie. Drake comes to the conclusion that they are clicking a picture of him. He looks at them and signals to tell the actress that it is against the rules by waving a finger. To this, Courteney says, “Oh, I wasn’t taking a photo of you. The music star then offers his hand to Courteney for a fist bump and tries to clear the air but when she extends hers in response, he slaps it down and rather flips her off.