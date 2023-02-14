Did Drake just flip off FRIENDS star Courteney Cox? Here's what happened
In a hilarious spoof video shared on Instagram, Drake flips off ‘Friends’ alum in a funny interaction. Read inside!
On Saturday, Courteney Cox shared a fun banter on Instagram to make her fans laugh. As per reports, the Friends actress and Drake were partying together in a club when they filmed this epic video. The seconds long video included Canadian music artist Drake showing her a finger at a crowded party. The actress has shared this video with 12.2 million followers on Instagram.
At the beginning of the clip, Drake can be seen dancing to his popular hit song ‘Sticky’ with his friends. He then looks at Cox and another person who approaches her for a selfie. Drake comes to the conclusion that they are clicking a picture of him. He looks at them and signals to tell the actress that it is against the rules by waving a finger. To this, Courteney says, “Oh, I wasn’t taking a photo of you. The music star then offers his hand to Courteney for a fist bump and tries to clear the air but when she extends hers in response, he slaps it down and rather flips her off.
The Hotline Bling hitmaker then blows a raspberry off camera while his friends laugh and hype him up. The mom-of-one dropped this video on Instagram and wrote in the caption – “No pictures allowed…got it!’ and further added "Thanks for the inspo @maxgoodrich!”
Fans’ Reactions Over Courteney’s Hilarious Video
The video received a lot of love from fans all over the world. In fact, several celebrities like Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Anderson Paak have liked this video.
One social media user commented, ‘HAHAH your confused face is everything
‘DID HE DISRESPECT THE QUEEN LIKE THAT!?!? *all jokes*’, another fan said.
What is Courteney Cox Up to these days?
In January 2022, the Cougar Town actress opened a high-end cleaning company called Homecourt, which has everything right from hand soaps to scented candles, dish soap and surface cleaners. After a year in the company, she recently celebrated the achievement and invited rockstar Ed to join her.
