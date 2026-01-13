Did Duffer Brothers Use AI to Write Stranger Things Finale? Fans ‘Furious’ After Seeing Reddit and ChatGPT Tabs in Documentary

When the AI and GPT craze took off, the world had just one question on its mind: Will machines take our jobs? Hollywood screenwriters weren't just asking that question; they were on the front lines, striking to protect the art of human storytelling. But in a strange, almost cinematic twist, the creators of Netflix’s Stranger Things are now finding themselves at the center of the very controversy the industry fought to avoid.

After the release of the new documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, fans who were already feeling let down by the finale now found fresh evidence for their theories. While viewers have spent weeks picking apart creative missteps, a more serious accusation is gaining steam right now, which accuses Matt and Ross Duffer of not being the sole architects of the final script.

Where did it all start?

Some fans believe that Ross Duffer’s ex-wife, filmmaker Leigh Janiak, stepped in to help. Others, however, have gone much further, suggesting that artificial intelligence did the job.

But the spark that turned this theory into a wildfire was a brief moment in the documentary where viewers spotted what appeared to be multiple ChatGPT tabs open on a computer belonging to one of the Russo Brothers. For a fanbase already disappointed by the rushed ending, this was everything!

The disappointment surrounding Season 5 has become so intense that it birthed "Conformity Gate"—a theory where heartbroken viewers insist that Episode 8 simply couldn’t be the true ending of a show they’ve followed for 9 years.

After watching the behind-the-scenes footage, many fans claimed the Duffer Brothers seemed strangely disconnected or even confused by their own material. This fueled the rumors, combined with the alleged OpenAI tabs, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the Stranger Things community.

Social media has been flooded with reactions from fans who feel the mystery has finally been solved. "Now we know why the finale felt different & incomplete," one viewer shared. Another was even more blunt: "I said it last week. The only way to explain the failed plot of season 5 is to have it written on ChatGPT."

Adding fuel to the fire, the Duffer Brothers themselves admitted that they started production on Season 5 without a finished ending. They explained that because of tight production schedules, they had to start filming the early episodes while the later scripts were still being hashed out.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet Goes Instagram Official With Kylie Jenner After Dating For 3 Years: ‘Tremendously Grateful’