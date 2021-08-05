Did Dwayne Johnson’s wrestling match mishap leave him with nearly perfect abs? FIND OUT

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise have recently caught up with Wired to answer their segment of the web’s most searched questions. One of the questions asked to The Rock was about his abs! Apparently, some people are not sure if Johnson is fit enough, and have asked, “What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?”

In the interview with Wired, via Entertainment Tonight, Johnson said, “There’s nothing wrong with them...Here’s the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs. I’ve got, like, a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack!” Adding to the funny question, The Rock even revealed having triple hernia emergency surgery for getting injured in a wrestling match. “The problem was, which a lot of people don’t know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis,” the Hollywood star further explained. “It caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. So, they’re not perfect abs,” he added.

Dwayne Johnson, 49, is currently in talks for returning to the WWE along with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns. In the meantime, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are still enjoying the sweet success of Jungle Cruise which premiered in American theatres and Disney+ on July 30.

The movie is based on the Disney theme park ride Jungle Cruise. Johnson had shared an update on his Instagram following the movie’s immense success. “For now, I’ll just say that word on the streets is Jungle Cruise is performing in the marketplace by a measure that no other movie has done this summer,” an excited Johnson wrote.

