Did Earl Spencer miss his daughter Lady Kitty Spencer wedding due to THIS ‘painful and unpleasant’ reason?

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer recently tied the knot with 62-year-old Michael Lewis over the weekend. Her lavish wedding was attended by her two brothers along with other family members and a few celebrities that included singer Pixie Lott, Made in Chelsea's Mark Vandelli and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, but what’s odd was her father Earl Spencer missed the event.

Now, for the first time, the 30-year-old royal is speaking out about the guest list at her wedding in Rome. Since the wedding, Kitty has kept mum on the guest list until now, the royal took to Instagram to pay tribute to her half-brothers who walked her down the aisle. She said: "The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle.”

Adding: "Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known. It still feels like a dream." While the royal didn’t mention anything directly about her father, sources say that Earl may have skipped his daughter's big day due to a shoulder-related injury.

A source recently spoke to Mail Online and said: "Charles recently suffered an injury and perhaps that will be the reason for him not travelling, but it is just easier for everyone that he is not there." Diana's brother reportedly also said he has a “painful and unpleasant” shoulder injury, which was affecting his freedom of movement but it is not known the reason he was not present.

