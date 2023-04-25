Did Ed Sheeran copy Marvin Gaye's 'Let's get it on'? Here's what the trial is about

The jury selection for the trial involving a music copyright claim against Ed Sheeran began on Monday in federal court in Manhattan. The claim is that Sheeran stole the melody for his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's soul hit "Let's Get It On."

Ed Sheeran is expected to deliver a witness statement at the trial, which is now in its early stages, less than two weeks before he plans to release a new album and begin a big North American stadium tour. Since Marvin Gaye originally filed the complaint in 2017, it has been put on hold many times.

How the n-number issue of copyright claims has been becoming an obstacle for singers

A number of infringement lawsuits that have rocked the industry over the past ten years have raised concerns about how much or how little of the work of pop composers may be protected by copyright and how susceptible they are to legal action.

In light of Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye's case, it has been broken down in brief.

A. Which part of the music is claimed as copyright?

The two songs' melodies, chord structures, and lyrics are all that are at issue in the complaint against Sheeran, not the exact recordings.

In the case of "Let's Get It On," the only elements of the notation were chords, words, and a vocal melody. The song's bass line and distinctive opening guitar riff were also missing, along with other important elements.

As a result, the case mostly revolves around the virtually identical (but not quite identical) chord progressions of the two songs.

B. Here is what Ed Sheeran has in his defense:

The chords, according to Sheeran's legal team, are universal building elements that any musician is free to use. More than a dozen songs, including successes by the Seekers and Donovan like "Georgy Girl" and "Hurdy Gurdy Man," were noted by Sheeran's musicologist in court documents as using the same fundamental structure before "Let's Get It On".

It is described as a common sequence that may be utilized by any musician to compose a tune in a guitar textbook that was presented as evidence.

