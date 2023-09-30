Did Ed Sheeran get inspiration for new album Autumn Variations while cooking with wife Cherry Seaborn? Find out

Ed Sheeran is a singer with a beautiful voice and many catchy tunes. He has some of the most record-shattering songs on his belt, like Perfect, Shape of You, and Galway Girl. He is dynamic, talented, and simply brilliant. What’s even better is that he has a new album out called Autumn Variations. While the artists get inspiration from a lot of aspects of their lives, Sheeran had a very unusual inspiration. In a new Instagram post shared by Meredith Hayden, Ed Sheeran revealed he got inspired to write the album while he was cooking with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran's new album is inspired by romantic experiences he shared with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Meredith Hayden of @wishbonekitchen, a TikTok maker and private chef, uploaded a video of Sheeran serving tacos alongside her at her Brooklyn apartment on Thursday. The Perfect singer revealed in the video that spending time in his kitchen was a significant source of inspiration for him.

He said, "It was actually cooking that inspired me to make it. Me and my wife always put on Norah Jones.” Hayden then chimed and asked him, “I was going to say, Is it a good cooking album?"

Sheeran chimed in, asking the young chef about her favorite cooking playlist. "It's a little humiliating. "It's called hotel lobby jazz," she replied, giving the Grammy-winning musician a fist bump of appreciation. She went on to say, "The next time I cook, I'm going to be listening to your new album."

Sheeran answered with a great retort, all in good humor: "I'm hoping so. You are going to turn it off halfway through and put on your jazz record.” Tingly Ted's, Sheeran's hot sauce, was used in their collaboration. Hayden finished the film with a hefty sprinkle of the fiery spice on their tacos.

Ed Sheeran’s new album Autumn Variations

Autumn has arrived, and Ed Sheeran has gotten fans in the mood for changing leaves and colder air with his new album, Autumn Variations, which was released on Friday (September 29) via his own Gingerbread Man Records. Autumn Variations is Sheeran's follow-up to Subtract, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart earlier this year.

