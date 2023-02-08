Did Eden Polani, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 19-year old girlfriend go off Instagram amidst backlash?

Leonardo DiCaprio soon became the target of the comments and jokes on Twitter for dating a 19 year old with people referring to his behavior as ‘predatory’.

Leonardo DiCaprio is once again in the limelight for the latest link-up rumors with Eden Polani, a 19 year old model. The dating speculations of Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani came last week after the pair were spotted hanging out at the Ebony Riley’s music release party in Los Angeles.

Amidst all the backlash that Caprio and Polani are facing, it seems that the 19 year old model has gone off the Instagram grid.

One user tweeted that at this point, it is no longer a joke if Leo, who is approaching 50 is dating a teenager. While another user tweeted that DiCaprio’s new romantic partner was not even born when his first movie was released in 1997.

There has been no official comment or statement from the parties involved.

The Titanic star's dating history has always been the talk of the town as Leonardo DiCaprio has never publicly dated anyone above the age of 25 involving people from both inside and outside the industry. Prior to Eden Polani, he was rumored to be dating 23 year old aspiring actress Victoria Lamas. There were also rumors about Caprio dating Gigi Hadid when they were seen hanging out during fashion week.

Current projects of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon, which is based on the best-selling book by David Grann. The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser.