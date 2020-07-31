  • facebook
Did Elon Musk gift Amber Heard a bugged Tesla while they were dating? Find out

A family friend of Amber Heard’s family came forward in court during Johnny Depp’s libel case and revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk once gave rumoured girlfriend Amber a bugged car.
A family friend of Amber Heard, Jennifer Howell revealed some bizarre details about Elon Musk and Amber Heard relationship during the court declaration for Johnny Depp‘s recent libel trial against The Sun. Jennifer revealed that Amber Heard was apparently worried about Elon Musk gifting her a bugged Tesla. While declaring this info Jennifer confessed that she had learned this info from Amber‘s mom Paige Heard. “Paige shared with me while I was visiting [Amber’s sister] Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were ‘bugged,’” Jennifer said in court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

 

“Paige also told me the reason Johnny and Amber broke up was because Amber was violent and emotional and loved Johnny so much that she could not control it,” Jennifer allegedly continued. She also claimed that Amber‘s mom described Elon as “controlling.”

 

Meanwhile, Amber‘s sister is slamming Jennifer‘s statements as “bizarre” and “complete fiction.” Sources close to Elon also called these statements “pure fantasy land,” as per The Daily Mail.

 

Recently, after denying claims of having an affair with Amber Heard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly challenged Depp to a “cage fight” for threatening to cut off his manhood, according to his recent interview with The New York Times. “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” the Tesla mogul told the publication of cheating claims made during Depp’s explosive libel trial in the UK.

 

Credits :The New York Times, Getty Images, Daily Mail

