Did Emily Blunt get Kitty Oppenheimer role via husband John Krasinski? Actress spills the beans

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is ruling the worldwide box office since its release. The epic biographical thriller depicts the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who is appointed to work on the Manhattan Project and design the atomic bomb. The role of the physicist is played by Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt played the role of the wife of Oppenheimer, Kitty Oppenheimer. In a recent interview, Emily spilled the bean of how she got the role of the wife of Oppenheimer in the film and revealed that her husband John Krasinski played a big role behind it.

Emily Blunt gets Kitty Oppenheimer's role via husband John Krasinski

In an interview with E! News, Emily shared an interesting story of how she got the role of Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's directorial. The actress said that Nolan bumped into John Krasinski in the elevator of their apartment.

The director told John, " 'I was about to come to you for the part, but I didn't want it to be offensive. By the way, while you're here, give this to your wife.' "

Speaking about the role of Kitty, the context of Nolan reaching out to Matt Damon for the role of Leslie Groves is important to mention. In the interview with E! News, Matt revealed that he is a neighbor of Emily.

Damon said that Nolan came to their apartment building to meet with him knowing already that he was gonna go to Emily with the "other part." "But he literally didn't because he didn't want to seem like he was only going to one building to cast the entire movie," said Matt. Then the elevator scene happened and Emily Blunt got the role.

Christopher Nolan, on the other hand, spoke about his desire to work with Emily "for a long time" in an interview with the same portal. The director said, "I've met her a couple of times over the years, and I really felt like she would connect with this character."

About Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer has already become one of the blockbusters this year. The film hit theaters on July 21. The cast of the film also includes Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Devon Bostick, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: How close were Jean Tatlock and J. Robert? Exploring the tragic love story